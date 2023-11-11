The newly elected President of the University of Hyderabad's Student Union 2023 is from the alliance Students' Federation of India, Ambedkar Students' Association and Tribal Student's Forum (SFI - ASA - TSF). Md Ateeq Ahmed, a PhD scholar of Urdu from the School of Languages, secured 1,880 votes as against 1,409 votes secured by the derailied candidate Shaik Aayesha, who was the first Muslim woman running for president. She was from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad - SevaLal Vidyarthi Dal (ABVP - SLVD) alliance.

To recall, ABVP won the student union elections in 2018. With the exception of 2018, all the remaining years, the leadership came from SFI-ASA-TSF. The 2023 elections were held on November 9 and the results were declared on the next day, November 10.

In an exclusive interview with EdexLive, the newly elected president shares insights on what led them to win with a thumping majority and how the union is going to be on their toes to work for students diligently.

How did you celebrate the victory?

After the results were announced, we celebrated the win by taking out a victory march from Ambedkar Auditorium to Velivada North Shopcom between 10 pm to 11 pm. Today, we are planning to take out another victory march on the South campus.

What was your instant reaction after the results announcement? Especially looking at how SFI continues its winning streak...

We are not winning for the second or the third time, we have been winning the elections for the past 10 years except in 2018, when ABVP took the lead. Therefore, from the moment we win the elections, we familiarise ourselves further with the concerns of students and mount pressure on the administration until their concerns are addressed.

We focus on all concerns: infrastructural, administration, hostel or mess, departmental, basic facilities, fellowships and others. Therefore, the students believe in the work we do.

What is the first concern you are planning to work on?

I will first meet the students, and talk to them about their concerns followed by informing the administration authorities about it. After this, we will follow up with the administration and see to it that the concerns are addressed.

In fact, a student called me saying that they weren't getting any water in their hostel room. I intervened, spoke to the officials and asked them to work on it. The problem is we don't have sufficient staff members and as per the administration, this is due to fund cuts.

Lastly, what do you have to say to the students who supported you?

Without students' unity, I am nothing. I believe student unity is the largest and most powerful weapon in India. Therefore, we will work towards building a better, safer and cleaner campus for the students.

Additionally, I am happy to say that because of our (previous union) continued efforts, the university is speeding up the work on the construction of two hostels which has been pending for the last two years.