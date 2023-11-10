A depressed Engineering student committed suicide by jumping off from the fourth floor of the CMR College building in Medchal, Telangana on Wednesday night, November 8. T

The deceased Sanjay, 21, was pursuing fourth-year engineering at CMR College, in Kandlakoya.

His father is a businessman in Dubai and his mother is a homemaker. Sources shared that he was upset and depressed and never shared anything with his friend, it is suspected that he might have been upset about matters concerning love and took the extreme step.

Sanjay, before jumping off the building, called up his friend Rehman and said that he was a useless creature and he would die. While Sanjay was noticed standing on the fourth floor, an alert friend started rushing towards him along with other security guards. Meanwhile, security guards on the ground floor were trying to dissuade him from jumping.

However, Sanjay took the extreme step and jumped off the building even before Rehman could reach out.

Medchal police registered a case under 174 CrPC and are investigating it.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666.