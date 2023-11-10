N Rangasamy, the Chief Minister of Puducherry announced today, Friday, November 10 that his government would set up a state-run medical college in the Karaikal region soon. This move, he said, is to meet the rising aspiration for medical education among the youth.

He told the media that Puducherry already has a government-run medical college, which is named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. And now, he said that Karaikal would also have a medical college.

The chief minister addressed reporters from his chamber and said, "My government accords priority to education and in keeping with our policy we have decided to set up a medical college in the state sector in the Karaikal region."

In addition, Rangasamy said that a nursing college would also be set up in Puducherry during the tenure of the current government of the state.

He also said that laptops would be handed to schoolchildren in the next few days.

The chief minister termed infrastructure development as a priority and that his government was also encouraging tourism in the Union Territory. “All promises extended to people on the floor of the House would be implemented,” he said.

He added that the government machinery has been geared up to ensure that all welfare measures conceived by the government are implemented in no time.

He even added that the welfare of fishermen and the Adi Dravidar committee is being given special attention by the government.

Minister of State for the Public Works Department and Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department K Lakshminarayanan was also present at the press interaction.