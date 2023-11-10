SI-UK announced the launch of the first-ever SI-UK Accommodation Fest on November 17, 2023.

Partnering with Casita, a noted name in the accommodation sector, the event is designed to help students search for suitable accommodation when studying abroad. This will happen virtually, over Zoom and those aspirants who are interested can register for it.

It will allow students to learn more about the accommodation process, associated costs, and terms and conditions of rental agreements. Students can connect with experts from Casita who will be on hand to guide them through every step of the accommodation journey.

Whether students are preparing to embark on their academic journey in January 2024 or September 2024, this event offers an excellent opportunity to explore housing options and make informed decisions.

On November 17, 2023, from 3 pm-5 pm, at the SI-UK Accommodation Fest students will get assistance in unlocking their dream home for the upcoming academic year.

If you'd like to book your consultation, https://www.studyin-uk.in/consultation.

SI-UK provides free and independent advice to international students applying to study in the UK. They are currently celebrating their 17th anniversary.

