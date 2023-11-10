In a shocking incident, two government school teachers in the Raigarh block of the Nabarangpur district, Odisha allegedly gang-raped an 11-year-old girl in the premises of the school.

The New Indian Express reports that this act was reportedly committed by the teachers in the school toilet on Tuesday, November 7.

The incident left the victim, a Class VI student in the government school under the limits of the Kundei Police Station, in a state of shock. She disclosed her ordeal to her parents yesterday, November 9, after experiencing severe pain.

Following this, the girl was taken to a community health centre for treatment, where the doctor revealed that she might have been sexually assaulted. The ashram school where the girl was violated was located in close proximity to the Chhattisgarh border. The girl’s parents lodged a complaint on the same day at the Kundei Police Station.

Nabarangpur police then immediately charged the two accused, one of whom is the headmaster of the school.

"After the complaint, the suspects were immediately picked up for questioning. A detailed investigation is underway and further action will be taken accordingly. The victim has been sent for medical examination," Rohit Verma, Superintendent of Police of the Nabarangpur Police Station, said.

Prasant Sethi, Inspector-in-charge of the Kundei Police Station said that the suspects are being interrogated by the police. A case under Section 376-DB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.

The police are also investigating whether the crime took place during school hours, as the victim's parents did not mention the time of the incident in their complaint. In the meanwhile, the girl was shifted to Umerkote before being referred to the district headquarters hospital for further treatment.