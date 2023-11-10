A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, India and Monash University, Australia, for areas of common interest in the academia and research in the presence of Honourable Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, India, and Jason Dean Clare MP, Minister for Education, Australia during the first Australia India Education and Skill Council meet at IIT Gandhinagar, as stated in a press release shared by IIT Hyderabad.

The MoU was signed by Prof BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad and Prof Susan Elliott AM, Vice-Chancellor, Monash University, and the signing ceremony was attended by high-profile dignitaries including Secretary Higher Education, Government of India, K Sanjay Murthy, IAS, and the Australian High Commissioner to India, HE Philip Green OAM, showcasing the significance of the partnership to both nations.

Highlighting the IIT Hyderabad-Australian connect on the occasion, Prof BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, “IIT Hyderabad already has a significant connection with Australia, via Joint Doctoral Program (JDP), with prominent universities like Swinburne University of Technology and Deakin University, Melbourne. I am confident that this collaboration of IIT Hyderabad with Monash University will be a significant step in strengthening India-Australia scientific collaboration for mutual growth and will also help in India’s endeavour towards Atma Nirbharata.’’

Expressing delight on partnering with IIT Hyderabad, Prof Susan Elliott AM, Monash University’s Interim President and Vice-Chancellor, said, “This strategic partnership will foster innovation and knowledge exchange between two countries for global benefit.”