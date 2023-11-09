The last date of registration for the national-level MBA exam, Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) will be November 30, 2023, stated a press note.

XAT 2024 is set to take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024 and aspirants can complete their registrations via the portal www.xatonline.in.

"XAT transcends traditional examinations; it's a thoughtfully structured evaluation that rewards those committed to thorough groundwork. Our commitment lies in nurturing candidates with the expertise and insights crucial for excelling in the dynamic realm of management. With a network of more than 160+ XAMI and XAT Associate colleges valuing XAT scores, the landscape of opportunities is vast and multifaceted,” highlighted Dr Rahul Shukla, Convenor of XAT 2024.

The registration fee for XAT 2024 is set at Rs 2,100. However, candidates applying for XLRI programmes are required to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each. The entrance examination score is recognised by over 160 plus management institutes cross India.

The test centres for the exam include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, and many more, spanning a total of 80+ cities.

For more than seven decades, XLRI has been conducting this national-level test to identify the most suitable candidates for management education.