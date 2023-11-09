Mondelez India announced its partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to empower India's youth through skill development, building on its decade-long commitment to community development through the Shubh Aaramb programme.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NSDC to empower 660 young individuals across six unique job roles in the districts of Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) and Pune (Maharashtra).

Commenting on this collaboration, Ophira Bhatia, Senior Director, India and Lead, AMEA, Corporate and Government Affairs at Mondelez International, stated, "We are excited to embark on this transformative journey, enabling young individuals to acquire essential skills and become valuable contributors to our nation's workforce. This initiative aligns with Mondelez India's commitment to fostering a brighter future for the communities we serve, and we are excited to see how this transpires for the youth of the country. We couldn’t have asked for a better partner than NSDC to help us fulfill this mission."

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC said, “Community development programmes like the Shubh Aaramb programme enable us to address specific regional needs while also aligning local industries with the demands of the job market, thereby stimulating economic growth. I firmly believe that by providing skill training to local youth in Bhind and Pune for job roles in sectors like IT-ITeS (Information Technology - Information Technology enabled Services), Management, Logistics, and Tourism and Hospitality, we can significantly enhance their employability and empower them to actively engage in resolving local challenges, instilling a sense of ownership and community pride. After all, only by empowering our youth can we take a critical step towards advancing the well-being of our nation, both locally and on the global stage.”