The administration of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Harmirpur in Himachal Pradesh has initiated disciplinary action against 24 of its students in cases related to several violations, some even involving drug use, said an official of the institution.

This action by NIT Harmirpur follows the death of a first-year MTech student from NIT Harmirpur on October 23, allegedly due to a drug overdose, reports PTI.

Confirming the actions taken, NIT Hamirpur Director Professor HM Suryavanshi stated that NIT Harmirpur has punished the students of the institute because they have "defamed" the institute.

In addition, two BTech students have also been expelled from the NIT for two semesters over disciplinary issues, confirmed a spokesperson of the institute. Further, these students would not be able to enjoy hostel facilities for one year after their return, adds the spokesperson.

Ten BTech students have also been expelled from the hostel for one year, and 12 other students have been fined Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000 depending on their violation, he added.

On November 5, six students of the institute were found to be under the influence of drugs. This discovery led to the formation of a disciplinary committee.

Eight students were found guilty of consuming drugs, while two other students were found guilty of disobeying hostel rules, says NIT Harmirpur.

In connection with the October death, police have arrested nine people.

Police have arrested one Ravi Chopra, an alleged drug supplier, his associate Ankush Sharma, five NIT Harmirpur students, a BEd student from some other institute, and one more person, police earlier said.

At least four – two of them students – were arrested for culpable homicide and also booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The rest of the students were arrested under several sections of the NDPS Act