The National Board of Examinations on Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in a notice released today, November 9, released the tentative schedule of NBEMS examinations scheduled in the first half of year 2024.

"NBEMS shall be conducting the following examinations as per the calendar mentioned below, until any further updates," it stated. Here's the schedule as mentioned in the notice.

Name of Examination - Date of examination (Tentative)



DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination October 2023 - January/February 2024

FMGE December 2023 - January 20, 2024

Foreign Dental Screening Test (BDS) 2023 - January 20, 2024

NEET-MDS 2024 - February 9, 2024

FET 2023 - February 18, 2024

NBEMS Diploma Practical Examination Dec 2023 - February/March 2024

NEET-PG 2024 - March 3, 2024

Foreign Dental Screening Test (MDS Degree and PG Diploma) 2023 - March 16, 2024

FNB Exit Examination 2023 - March/April 2024

DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations April 2024 - April 24, 25, 26 and 27

DNB-Post Diploma CET 2024 - May 19, 2024

Formative Assessment Test 2023 - June 9, 2024

NBEMS Diploma Final Examination June 2024 - June 13, 14 and 15, 2024

FMGE June 2024 - June 30, 2024

"The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations," it shared.

"For any query/clarification/assistance, please write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main," it also stated