Published: 09th November 2023
NEET PG scheduled for March 3, 2024; NBEMS releases tentative schedule for medical exams
"Please refer to NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in for Information Bulletins, Application Forms and other details of these examinations as and when notified," the notice says
The National Board of Examinations on Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in a notice released today, November 9, released the tentative schedule of NBEMS examinations scheduled in the first half of year 2024.
"NBEMS shall be conducting the following examinations as per the calendar mentioned below, until any further updates," it stated. Here's the schedule as mentioned in the notice.
Name of Examination - Date of examination (Tentative)
DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination October 2023 - January/February 2024
FMGE December 2023 - January 20, 2024
Foreign Dental Screening Test (BDS) 2023 - January 20, 2024
NEET-MDS 2024 - February 9, 2024
FET 2023 - February 18, 2024
NBEMS Diploma Practical Examination Dec 2023 - February/March 2024
NEET-PG 2024 - March 3, 2024
Foreign Dental Screening Test (MDS Degree and PG Diploma) 2023 - March 16, 2024
FNB Exit Examination 2023 - March/April 2024
DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations April 2024 - April 24, 25, 26 and 27
DNB-Post Diploma CET 2024 - May 19, 2024
Formative Assessment Test 2023 - June 9, 2024
NBEMS Diploma Final Examination June 2024 - June 13, 14 and 15, 2024
FMGE June 2024 - June 30, 2024
"The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations," it shared.
"For any query/clarification/assistance, please write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main," it also stated