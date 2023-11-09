Today, November 9, Thursday, the Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education issued an official notification concerning the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor (VC) for The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) in Hyderabad. This development unfolded against the backdrop of students at the institute entering their fourth day of a hunger strike, demanding, among other things, the resignation of the current VC.

The notification outlines a set of expectations for the VC's role as both an academic and administrative leader. According to the salary and service conditions specified in the notification, the VC's role will come with a fixed monthly salary of Rs 2,10,000, along with a Special Allowance of Rs 11,250 and other usual allowances.

The notification further stipulates, "Appointment will be made from a panel of names recommended by a Committee constituted under the provisions of The English and Foreign Languages University Act, 2006. The detailed advertisement along with other necessary information are available on the websites https://www. education.gov.in and https ://www.efluniversity.ac.in.” Candidates have until December 9, which is 30 days from today, to submit their applications.

Yesterday, Prof J T Samson was also replaced, and Prof T Srivani was appointed as the new Proctor amidst the ongoing protests and a hunger strike on the campus. Notably, one of the primary demands of the protesting students was the resignation of the proctorial board and the VC.

To recap, Proctor Prof T Samson had lodged complaints against a group of 11 students with the Osmania Police as protests erupted on campus against the sexual assault of a student on October 18.

This issue has arisen within the broader context of ongoing protests against the handling of the same sexual harassment case on campus. EFLU students launched an indefinite hunger strike on November 6 against the administration, joined by the students of Hyderabad Central University (HCU) and Osmania University.