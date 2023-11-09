Anna University, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and GSH India signed an agreement, under which, the latter will offer training and on-site experience to the students, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The company is a provider of environmental, social and governance-enabled facilities management.

The university will provide business opportunities with potential government, private and Public Private Projects (PPP). The agreement was signed during the fourth edition of the Sustainable Energy Forum here on Wednesday, November 8.

"The world is encouraging the use of sustainable energies that produce minimal damage to the atmosphere. A big part of it is energy efficiency. Energy audits are necessary because in energy intensive operations the potential of saving energy is very high," said R Velraj, vice-chancellor, Anna University.

"If the share of renewable energy is to reach 80% of our energy supply, we need economically viable storage technologies. We should not depend only on one mode of storage technology, we need to invest in hybrid forms of storage. In the near future, we are looking at hybrid sources of energy that are going to be stored in hybrid systems based on specific requirements of energy application," he added.

"Considering India's commitments under the United Nations Framework Climate Change Convention and the recent announcement of targeting net zero carbon by 2070, we are ready to help Tamil Nadu create its long-term strategy to reduce its emissions," said Mark Thomas, Group CEO, GSH.