The election season at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), also known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU), is set for tomorrow, Thursday, November 9. Want to know more about the contestants and the parties contesting?



Here is the list -



The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) are fielding these contenders for the posts of:

President - Amal Jose Philip

General Secretary - Sriram Yadav

Vice President - Mukund Kumar

Joint Secretary - Chandan Narayan

Cultural Secretary - Srida

Sports Secretary - Muhammed Nadran V



The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Sevalal Vidyarthi Dal (SLVD) have formed an alliance and are fielding these candidates for the posts of:

President - Shaik Ayesha

General Secretary - Rajesh Palia

Vice President - Tarun

Joint Secretary - Rathod Vasanth Kumar

Cultural Secretary - Antony Basumatary

Sports Secretary - Jwala Prasad

ICC GSCASH (PG) - Aruna

ICC GSCASH (Research) - Pawana

ICC GSCASH (INT.) - G Vinshika



The other parties namely Ambedkar Students' Association (ASA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Tribal Students' Forum (TSF) are collectively contending the election for the listed posts below:



President - MD Ateeq Ahmed

General Secretary - Deepak Kumar Arya

Vice President - Jalli Akash

Joint Secretary - Lavudi Bala Anjaneyulu

Cultural Secretary - Samim Aktar Sheikh

Sports Secretary - Athul

ICC GSCASH (PG) - K Pooja

ICC GSCASH (Research) - Soumya Mohan KP

ICC GSCASH (INT.) - Nandana Panikkil

Lastly, the "Alliance for Social Democracy" which includes AIOBCSA (All India OBC Students Association), AISA (All India Students Association), BSF (Bahujan Students Federation), DSU (Dalit Students' Union) and Fraternity have listed their candidates below:

President - A Umesh Ambedkar

General Secretary - Anji

Vice President - Raniya Zulaikha

Joint Secretary - Shakti Rajwar

Cultural Secretary - Shilpa CH

Sports Secretary - D Shiva Kumar

ICC GSCASH (Research) - Prasanna

ICC GSCASH (INT.) - Sanchi