Published: 08th November 2023
UoH student union elections: Who is contesting? For which post? Details here
The elections are about to take place tomorrow November 9 for nine listed positions in the Students' Union
The election season at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), also known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU), is set for tomorrow, Thursday, November 9. Want to know more about the contestants and the parties contesting?
Here is the list -
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) are fielding these contenders for the posts of:
President - Amal Jose Philip
General Secretary - Sriram Yadav
Vice President - Mukund Kumar
Joint Secretary - Chandan Narayan
Cultural Secretary - Srida
Sports Secretary - Muhammed Nadran V
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Sevalal Vidyarthi Dal (SLVD) have formed an alliance and are fielding these candidates for the posts of:
President - Shaik Ayesha
General Secretary - Rajesh Palia
Vice President - Tarun
Joint Secretary - Rathod Vasanth Kumar
Cultural Secretary - Antony Basumatary
Sports Secretary - Jwala Prasad
ICC GSCASH (PG) - Aruna
ICC GSCASH (Research) - Pawana
ICC GSCASH (INT.) - G Vinshika
The other parties namely Ambedkar Students' Association (ASA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Tribal Students' Forum (TSF) are collectively contending the election for the listed posts below:
President - MD Ateeq Ahmed
General Secretary - Deepak Kumar Arya
Vice President - Jalli Akash
Joint Secretary - Lavudi Bala Anjaneyulu
Cultural Secretary - Samim Aktar Sheikh
Sports Secretary - Athul
ICC GSCASH (PG) - K Pooja
ICC GSCASH (Research) - Soumya Mohan KP
ICC GSCASH (INT.) - Nandana Panikkil
Lastly, the "Alliance for Social Democracy" which includes AIOBCSA (All India OBC Students Association), AISA (All India Students Association), BSF (Bahujan Students Federation), DSU (Dalit Students' Union) and Fraternity have listed their candidates below:
President - A Umesh Ambedkar
General Secretary - Anji
Vice President - Raniya Zulaikha
Joint Secretary - Shakti Rajwar
Cultural Secretary - Shilpa CH
Sports Secretary - D Shiva Kumar
ICC GSCASH (Research) - Prasanna
ICC GSCASH (INT.) - Sanchi