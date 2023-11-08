University of Hyderabad (UoH), popularly known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU), is all set to conduct the 2023 student union elections tomorrow, November 9, 2023. For this, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has nominated its very first women Muslim candidate Shaik Aayesha for the President post. In fact, Aayesha is the first women Muslim candidate running for the post ever.

"The decision to select me as the presidential candidate is a pleasant surprise," she said, speaking to EdexLive. She spoke about their agenda, what they are planning to work on and pointed out the lapses in the previous student union as well.

What led you to contest the elections?

HCU campus has become intolerant and divisive nowadays. Panic and anger are generated by fear-mongering, by targetting and misunderstanding the nationalist groups. Therefore, I wanted to put an end to these by winning the elections and working on students' problems.

So our agenda is to build physical infrastructure for a better student experience, create an intellectual infrastructure for indigenous knowledge production, and generate a harmonious living environment.



What are the student problems you have noticed in the varsity?

- Deterioration of infrastructure: mess, hostel buildings, street lights and so on

- Students forced to stand and eat in a mess

- Fungus in hostel rooms

- Dangerous public spaces due to a blind eye to the growth of bushes and shrubs

- Uneven infrastructure between the north and south campuses

What are the main causes you are campaigning for?

The agenda is to build physical and intellectual infrastructure for the students. In the past four years, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) unit of HCU led the student union and they failed to satisfy the students as they failed to provide basic amenities.

The quality of food being served in the mess is bad, due to which, I have suffered from skin allergies. Therefore, we promise to appoint a nutritionist to safeguard the health of the students.

There is no proper water facility, and many classrooms do not have benches. Also, the ABVP has decreased the insurance premium and increased its claims. However, the reigning student union had increased the premium with low claims. Additionally, there is a demand for a library, gym, and sporting facilities.

You are the first Muslim candidate running for the post of president. You are surely an inspiration for many. Any words of wisdom for the same

The decision to nominate me for the leadership role is a pleasant surprise. The nation's first principle of doing academics and activism together drew me to ABVP. As a student of the School of Chemistry, one of the most prestigious research centres in India, I can attest to the fact that ABVP provides space for socially committed nationalist student activism.

ABVP-SLVD alliance

The ABVP and Sevalal Vidyarthi Dal (SLVD) together in an alliance are contesting the polls. SLVD is an organisation dedicated to the welfare of the tribal community at the university. Announcing its candidates, ABVP had taken to X (formerly known as X) saying:



"ABVP Panel for #UoHSU2023 is all set to restore the dignity of students at the University of Hyderabad.



The student community of the University of Hyderabad requires a student-centric Right to Union, of which the ABVP-SLVD is the only credible option for an accountable, responsive, and transparent UoHSU.



Vote, Support, and Elect ABVP-SLVD Panel!



#ABVP4UoHSU"

Members contesting from ABVP-SLVD are:

President: Shail Aayesha

Vice-President: Tarun

General Secretary: Rajesh Palia

Joint Secretary: Rathod Vasanth Kumar

Cultural Secretary: Antony Basumatary

Sports Secretary: Jwala Prasad

ICC GSCASH(PG): Aruna

ICC GSCASH(Research): Pawana

ICC GSCASH(INT.): G Vinshika