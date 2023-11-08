Published: 08th November 2023
UoH elections: "Will put an end to tragetting of nationalist groups if we win," ABVP Prez candidate Shaik Aayesha
"We aim to work on providing better infrastructure and appointing a nutritionist on the campus for the benefit of the students," the presidential candidate said
University of Hyderabad (UoH), popularly known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU), is all set to conduct the 2023 student union elections tomorrow, November 9, 2023. For this, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has nominated its very first women Muslim candidate Shaik Aayesha for the President post. In fact, Aayesha is the first women Muslim candidate running for the post ever.
"The decision to select me as the presidential candidate is a pleasant surprise," she said, speaking to EdexLive. She spoke about their agenda, what they are planning to work on and pointed out the lapses in the previous student union as well.
What led you to contest the elections?
HCU campus has become intolerant and divisive nowadays. Panic and anger are generated by fear-mongering, by targetting and misunderstanding the nationalist groups. Therefore, I wanted to put an end to these by winning the elections and working on students' problems.
So our agenda is to build physical infrastructure for a better student experience, create an intellectual infrastructure for indigenous knowledge production, and generate a harmonious living environment.
What are the student problems you have noticed in the varsity?
- Deterioration of infrastructure: mess, hostel buildings, street lights and so on
- Students forced to stand and eat in a mess
- Fungus in hostel rooms
- Dangerous public spaces due to a blind eye to the growth of bushes and shrubs
- Uneven infrastructure between the north and south campuses
What are the main causes you are campaigning for?
The agenda is to build physical and intellectual infrastructure for the students. In the past four years, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) unit of HCU led the student union and they failed to satisfy the students as they failed to provide basic amenities.
The quality of food being served in the mess is bad, due to which, I have suffered from skin allergies. Therefore, we promise to appoint a nutritionist to safeguard the health of the students.
There is no proper water facility, and many classrooms do not have benches. Also, the ABVP has decreased the insurance premium and increased its claims. However, the reigning student union had increased the premium with low claims. Additionally, there is a demand for a library, gym, and sporting facilities.
You are the first Muslim candidate running for the post of president. You are surely an inspiration for many. Any words of wisdom for the same
The decision to nominate me for the leadership role is a pleasant surprise. The nation's first principle of doing academics and activism together drew me to ABVP. As a student of the School of Chemistry, one of the most prestigious research centres in India, I can attest to the fact that ABVP provides space for socially committed nationalist student activism.
ABVP-SLVD alliance
The ABVP and Sevalal Vidyarthi Dal (SLVD) together in an alliance are contesting the polls. SLVD is an organisation dedicated to the welfare of the tribal community at the university. Announcing its candidates, ABVP had taken to X (formerly known as X) saying:
"ABVP Panel for #UoHSU2023 is all set to restore the dignity of students at the University of Hyderabad.
The student community of the University of Hyderabad requires a student-centric Right to Union, of which the ABVP-SLVD is the only credible option for an accountable, responsive, and transparent UoHSU.
Vote, Support, and Elect ABVP-SLVD Panel!
#ABVP4UoHSU"
Members contesting from ABVP-SLVD are:
President: Shail Aayesha
Vice-President: Tarun
General Secretary: Rajesh Palia
Joint Secretary: Rathod Vasanth Kumar
Cultural Secretary: Antony Basumatary
Sports Secretary: Jwala Prasad
ICC GSCASH(PG): Aruna
ICC GSCASH(Research): Pawana
ICC GSCASH(INT.): G Vinshika