Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Board of Governors has appointed G Thilakavathi, former Director General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu, as Student Ombuds with effect from Tuesday.

In Thilakavathi's role as Student Ombuds, Thilakavathi will oversee and address concerns related to student grievances, safety, and disciplinary matters. She will play a crucial role in fostering and nurturing an inclusive atmosphere on the campus, ensuring that students have a supportive environment for their academic and personal growth, said a press release from the institution.

Speaking about the appointment, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras has always prioritised the welfare and safety of our students, and Ms Thilakavathi’s appointment as Student Ombuds underscores our commitment to enhancing the overall experience of our students while providing them with a trusted authority to turn to in times of need.”

Prof V Kamakoti added, “She will work closely with the institute to ensure students’ concerns are heard and addressed promptly and fairly. We are committed to continue to create a safe and nurturing campus environment that empowers students to excel in both their academic and personal pursuits.”

The institute administration will also liaise closely with the Student Ombuds and ensure that grievances are resolved in a time-bound manner, it added.