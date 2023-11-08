A college girl suffered injuries after being attacked by a youth who remains unidentified. The eighteen-year-old girl was attacked with a sharp weapon on NH-53 at Khamarpara within Kendrapara Sadar police limits in Odisha, on Monday afternoon, November 6.



The assailants were reportedly bike-borne when they attacked the girl while she was returning from college, as per a report by The New Indian Express.



Kendrapara Sadar IIC, Saroj Kumar Sahoo said the girl lodged an FIR with police on Tuesday, November 7, and expressed in her statement that an unidentified miscreant pounced on her and attacked her with a sharp weapon after she refused to share her mobile phone number with him.



She had suffered injuries on her hand and was admitted to the district headquarters hospital.



The officer further informed that the unidentified motorcyclist was trying to woo the girl for over a month, but the girl kept rejecting his romantic advances, and hence, he decided to teach her a lesson and attacked her. Police have filed a case under sections 354D, 506 and 324 of the IPC against the accused.



Sahoo added that an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the attack and efforts are being made to look into various CCTV footage of the cameras installed near the spot of the incident to identify the accused.