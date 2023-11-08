The Kerala Students Union (KSU) staged protests in parts of the state against the lathi charge against some of its members by the police on Tuesday, November 7, as per PTI reports.



A few educational institutions had declared a holiday due to the strike called by the KSU, the student wing of the Congress.



The activists had set out to the Kerala secretariat in Trivandrum, and whilst trying to remove the barricades set up there, the police had used water cannons to disperse them. Thereafter, the protestors gathered there for some time, raised slogans against the police and then dispersed.



Students lathi-charged

But a protest march to Adoor police station in Pathanamthitta district was dispersed by the police as they reportedly resorted to lathi charge.



Following the incident, the KSU had called a state-wide strike in educational institutions as some of its members, including a female member, were injured during the scuffle.



The incident occurred when they carried out a protest march to the residence of Kerala Higher Education, Minister R Bindu.



According to the woman who was lathi charged, the blow towards her was allegedly a targetied one, "They purposely and deliberately hit me on the nose with a stick," she shared, according to PTI.



Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala termed the previous day's police action against the KSU activists as 'unjustified' and 'unpardonable'.



The KSU activists had held a protest march to the residence of the education minister over the students' union election results of a government-aided college, the Sree KeralaVarma College in Thrissur where initially, its nominee was declared as chairman.



But, the votes were recounted on the demand of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and then a nominee of the left-wing student organisation was declared chairman.