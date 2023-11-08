A 21-year-old girl suffered cardiac arrest and died, while she was having her meal in her hostel, in Bapatla on Tuesday, November 7, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

According to the local police, the deceased was identified as D Rishitha, native of Vijayawada. She was studying Agriculture BSc third year at Bapatla Agriculture College. On Tuesday morning, she was standing in the queue for breakfast in her hostel when she suddenly suffered severe chest pain and collapsed.

Her roommates informed the hostel officials who rushed her to a hospital by ambulance where the doctors declared her brought dead. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Bapatla government hospital for postmortem. They filed a case and launched an investigation.

Heart attacks now are common among the young as well. Post-COVID, there has been a rise in heart attacks among the young. Just a month ago, a 19-year-old in Gujarat collapsed mid-dance due to a suspected cardiac arrest.

While obesity and lifestyle could be strong reasons, mental health and stress in today's time is one of the main reason behind this occurrence. When one is stressed, the body releases hormones like adrenaline and cortisol which can eventually damage the arteries. This is just one of the many reasons why today's youth suffer from more heart attacks.