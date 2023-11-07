The suspension of a primary school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur District was inevitable as it was found that the teacher had entered the school in a drunken state, according to an IANS report.



A video of the teacher had gone viral on the internet, where reportedly he was seen to be lying unconscious on a chair, inside a classroom.



The information spread amongst the local residents and they arrived at the scene where they tried to wake him up, but the teacher was unable to get up from his chair as he was in an inebriated state.



During this time, the locals filmed the teacher's condition and shared the video on social media. The video recorded shows that the locals leave only after the teacher wakes up from his unconscious state.



Despite several warnings being issued, the teacher continued being in a state of stupor. Later, the residents vowed to expose his actions and the state of schools of the state via the video.



District Basic Education Officer Alok Singh said that an investigation is ongoing and the teacher was found guilty, therefore, has been suspended.



Ethicalities amiss

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a school teacher in UP's Sambhal, in September for allegedly ordering a Muslim student to slap a Hindu classmate for not answering a question, as per The New Indian Express. It is also alleged that she passed communal remarks in front of the kids.



The teacher Shaista, was booked under IPC (Indian Penal Code) sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc.) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Additional SP Shrish Chandra said in a statement.