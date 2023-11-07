The schools in Delhi have been directed to suspend physical classes, except for Classes X and XII, until November 10 as the capital city witnesses a rise in the AQI (Air Quality Index) which was seven to eight times above the safe level, on Monday, November 6.



The persisting toxic haze hovering over the Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) for a seventh consecutive day prompted the government to take such a decision. Delhi recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 421, a marginal improvement from 454 a day before, as per PTI reports.



A circular from the Department of Education stated that in view of the implementation of the Stage IV Graded Response Action Plan ordered by the Commission for Air Quality Management, "It is ordered that all classes, except 10 and 12, in all schools of Delhi shall be held online up to November 10."



It also added that teachers have to come to school and conduct online classes from there itself.



The Delhi Environment Minister said that the situation may improve over the next few days due to an expected increase in wind speed but cautioned that the air quality may deteriorate again due to bursting firecrackers during Diwali, cricket World Cup match in Delhi and Chhath Puja.



Earlier, it was announced by Education Minister Atishi, that schools can opt to hold physical classes or online classes from Classes VI to XII where most of the schools opted to hold physical classes, as per PTI.