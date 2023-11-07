A notice has been issued by the Supreme Court on Monday, November 6, regarding an application that was submitted by the Tamil Nadu Self Financing Medical Colleges Association (TNSFMCA), in order to fill in the vacancies of postgraduate medical seats in Tamil Nadu, through a stray counselling round, as per LiveLaw.



The bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra observed that the matter shall be considered after scrutinising the vacant seats in the country and the judgement shall be declared on November 24.



Why was the plea filed?

The plea sought direction from the court for an extension of time for PG (Postgraduate) Medical Counselling 2023 for filling up vacancies that have remained vacant despite the four rounds of counselling.



The plea further points out that directions of a similar nature were issued by the apex court on October 30, that pertained to the UG (Undergraduate) counselling seeking a special stray counselling round to fill in the remaining medical seats.



By whom was the plea filed?

As many as 14 members of the TNSFMCA who are private self-financing medical colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu said that it was in the vested interest of the nation as thousands of unfilled PG seats would mean a loss of national assets and is public interest, addressed the plea as per a LiveLaw report.



When did Tamil Nadu conduct its counselling?

The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research in Tamil Nadu had conducted a total of four rounds of counselling. The schedule for the Stray Vacancy was published and was to be conducted between October 16, 2023 to October 19, 2023 and as of October 16, the Tamil Nadu State Quota had 194 vacancies to be filled in stray rounds, the association has informed the court through its plea.