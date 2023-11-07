Banaras Hindu University has been laying greater emphasis on the overall welfare of students, their psychological well-being in particular. The university has taken a number of measures in this regard.

Taking another major step in this direction, the university is now organising I Care workshops for faculty members to develop them as primary counsellors for students. The workshop is being conducted in association with Maanas, an organisation working for transformation through psychological self-awareness. During the workshop, teachers are being imparted training on addressing issues arising out of psychological illiteracy and lack of awareness about mental wellbeing.

The one-day workshop is being conducted for five consecutive days (November 6 to 10, 2023) to ensure that the maximum number of faculty members are benefited. The first round of workshops kicked off at Mahila Mahavidyalaya on Monday, November 6. It is being organised for hostel coordinators, admin wardens, wardens, student advisors and Chairpersons of Student Well-Being Initiative Committee and student leadership and Life Skill Development and Initiative Committee.

The first part of the workshop, namely “Preparing to Connect to Self and Others” focuses on helping faculty members develop higher consciousness towards their psychological being and be aware of their developmental history as a student. As participants enhance their awareness and sensitivity, they are able to translate this into an empathic connection with students and better understand and address their issues.

The second part elaborates on different aspects of psychological well-being. Third segment of the workshop underscores the importance and effectiveness of listening and how it can make a big difference.