The faculty of Commerce, Allahabad University (AU) has commenced a five-year integrated BBA-MBA course from this academic session which would offer new management insights in a traditional way via the teachings of Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, Upanishads and Chanakyaniti, as per an IANS report.



Not only this, students will also be taught to make smart managerial decisions via top industrialists such as JRD Tata, Azim Premji, Dhirubhai Ambani, Narayana Murthy, Sunil Mittal and Birla.



Not only this, the school would also teach Yoga to its students which would help them remain calm in adverse situations.



Indian management?

The course coordinator, Shefali Nandan, told IANS that in the particular paper on Indian management thought and practices, the traditional study of the subject along with spirituality and management, cultural ethos, human values and management, Ashtanga Yoga, holistic view of life and meditation and stress will be taught.



The department has already begun the course with 26 students who will pursue the course for 10 semesters for 220 credits.



Multiple entry, exit systems will be implemented in this which implies that students will be given the option of leaving the course, if one leaves in the first year, they will get a one-year certificate, diploma in the second year, BBA (Bachelor in Business Administration) degree in third year and MBA (Masters in Business Administration) degree in the fifth year.