With technology now dominating every sphere, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) tool would help teachers of government schools in Karnataka to develop personalised learning experiences for students, for different grades and students with different abilities of learning.



The New Indian Express reported that Microsoft Research in India, has partnered with the Shikshana Foundation to build an AI powered digital assistant centred around the teachers' specific needs.



What is Shikshan Copilot?

The new technology is the assistant which uses advanced generative AI models, integrating multiple content formats like text, images, videos, charts, and other interactive elements.



It supports connectivity to both public and private resource content, enabling educators to tap into a vast array of materials and tailor them to their unique teaching requirements.



To make it accessible for teachers and user-friendly, the teachers can access the assistant tool via WhatsApp, Telegram and other web applications.



The assistant is currently on a trial run at ten government schools around Bengaluru in both, Kannada and English, and will soon be made accessible across Karnataka.



Testimonials

Parimala HV who teaches science for Classes VI and VIII in Kannada at Government Higher Primary School, Santhe Beedhi in Devanahalli, said that she had to prepare different modules for each class, scan textbooks and other printed materials to prepare lesson plans.

She further adds that the task of searching the internet for other innovative ideas of teaching was overwhelming but this new tool could make it easier for her and other teachers to learn the ways of the profession and could revolutionise the way teachers teach.



Another teacher who teaches in a school in Jalige near Devanahalli said today's children are addicted to mobile phones and usually get bored of the 'chalk and talk' method but with the digitisation of teaching methods, the teacher, Gireesh KS said that he could make PowerPoint within minutes and create an interactive atmosphere for the students.