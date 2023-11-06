Published: 06th November 2023
Waivers for English proficiency tests: Here's when universities waive it off
There are certain conditions when you don't need to write the English proficiency tests but it differs from university to university
What if we say there might be a slight chance that you don’t need to attempt English proficiency tests at all? Here’s when this might be possible
- If the international student belongs to one of the following countries like the USA, the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Ireland and so on, where English is a native language, one can avail a waiver
- One can still request a waiver if they have completed an undergraduate or graduate degree in the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada and so on, provided the courses were taught in English
- A few universities also accept waivers from students who have completed a part of their education in a native English-speaking country and have secured a certain minimum Grade Point Average (GPA)
- If one has had full-time employment for a considerable period (usually over two years) in Australia, Canada, the UK, the USA and the like
- If one is a non-native English speaker, they would still have good reason to request a waiver if their official language of instruction was English. Also, all their official documentation needs to be in the English language and credibly authorised
- Many universities in the UK offer admission without IELTS for Indian students depending on their English language score of Class XII and sometimes the board as well
- A few universities only provide IELTS waivers for students from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)/the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) boards
- Many universities conduct their own Self English Language Test (SELT) to assess the candidate’s proficiency in English
- Universities in the UK sometimes offer pre-sessional courses for a duration of six to twelve weeks, in order to improve applicant’s IELTS scores
- Few universities arrange for online interviews if applicants don’t fulfil the conditions