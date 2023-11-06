The senior teachers in the state of Telangana who have crossed the age of 45 years have forwarded their demand to the government to exempt them from TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) as they have reached the maximum age limit for appearing for the exam.

They also put forth a demand that states that teachers should be granted promotions with a condition that they should clear the TET within five years from the date of promotion as a special case, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



It is to be noted that the Telangana government took up teachers' promotions after eight years.



What is the case?

Reportedly, teachers who have completed their 25 to 30 years of service were eagerly awaiting their promotions, also, teachers who were appointed after 2012 sought help from the high court and demanded promotions for those who have cleared the TET.



But the promotion schedule was discontinued by the state government which prompted the Telangana State United Teachers' Federation to seek external help and a request has been forwarded to Prof Yogesh Singh, Chairperson, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to look into the case further.



According to a government order, the federation said that those who were appointed before NCTE notification dated August 23, 2010 by the District Selection Committee or by any competent authority, were exempted from appearing for the TET.



According to The New Indian Express, the state government has mentioned a similar dictum in every TET notification. All the teachers who are in service prior to the mentioned date are of the opinion that they have been exempted from passing the TET till now and no further orders were issued by the state government making TET mandatory for promotion.