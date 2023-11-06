Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee made its mark at the G20 Standards Dialogue event, showcasing its commitment to strengthening stakeholder engagement and global standardisation. The event, organised under the framework of India's G20 Presidency, brought together experts from around the world to discuss sustainability, regulatory practices, and standardisation for a more inclusive and sustainable future.

Prof Deepak Khare, Dean, Finance and Planning, and BIS Chair Professor IIT Roorkee, took centre stage as a panellist in the Session on Stakeholder Engagement for Standardization. He represented IIT Roorkee and academia, sharing insights on the critical role of academic institutions in advancing stakeholder engagement for standardisation. Prof Khare also highlighted various initiatives undertaken by IIT Roorkee under the visionary leadership of Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee.

The event witnessed global participation, with experts and panelists hailing from Switzerland, Singapore, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and India. This diverse representation showcased the international significance of the G20 Standards Dialogue in promoting cooperation on global standards and sustainable practices.

The G20 Standards Dialogue was held on November 2-3, 2023, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and supported by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, the event featured three informative sessions.