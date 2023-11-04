Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, on Friday, November 3, said that the coaching for the NEET examination will continue in government schools till the test is abolished.

Responding to questions from media persons on the sidelines of a private function in Thanjavur on November 3, the minister said the state government has been taking legal steps to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), reported The New Indian Express. However, the training in government schools for the exam will continue as the students from these schools could not afford Rs 2-3 lakh to avail training from private coaching institutions

The Tamil Nadu government has been conducting training in schools to lessen the economic burden on aspiring students in the state.

Responding to another question, the minister pointed out that the Madras High Court itself clarified that there is no bar in political parties conducting signature campaigns against NEET.

Last month, in October, Tamil Nadu's ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had launched a signature campaign against the NEET examination for admission into medical and dental colleges, added The New Indian Express.

The signature camp, which is conducted by the youth, students, and medical wings of the DMK both online and offline across Tamil Nadu, aims to reach out to over 50 lakh people and will submit the petitions to President Droupadi Murmu.