A 20-year-old second-year BCom student was allegedly abused and attacked by her former boyfriend in front of her college near Kengeri, between 8.30 pm and 9 pm on Tuesday, October 31. She was exiting the campus after attending classes, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The victim fell down unconscious due to the attack, and a passerby known to her family informed them. Her mother rushed to the spot and shifted her to hospital.

The student and her boyfriend, Naresh, were reportedly in a relationship for a couple of years, but subsequently broke up due to differences. But the accused had allegedly been stalking and threatening her over the phone.

Naresh allegedly attacked the student, a resident of Kengeri Upanagara, outside Surana Evening College on 80 Feet Road in the same area, after which he fled the scene. He is yet to be arrested. He works at the ticket counter of Wonder La water amusement park on Mysuru Road, and resides in its vicinity, according to police.

The student filed a police complaint on Wednesday, November 1, after undergoing treatment at Kengeri Government Hospital, and is recovering. She alleged that after they broke up, the accused regularly called or messaged her, and that she had never responded, making him furious.

On Tuesday night, he allegedly attacked her for not answering his calls or replying to his messages. On intercepting her, he reportedly started punching her on her face and head, leaving her unconscious on the road outside her college.

Her mother told The New Indian Express that the accused is yet to be arrested. “The accused is from Andhra Pradesh and stays near the amusement park where he works. My daughter is recovering, but is in extreme shock. The accused was waiting for my daughter to come out of the college. The moment she appeared, he started punching her in the face and head. He also snatched her mobile phone and smashed it on the road,” she said.

An officer who is part of the investigations said they have details of the accused, and know where he stays.

A case of outraging the modesty of a woman, along with other relevant sections of the IPC were registered against Naresh.