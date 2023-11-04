Siva Sivani Institute of Management (SSIM) held its 28th Convocation (Snatak) for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) students where 120 graduates received PGDM certificates from the Presiding Officer of the Convocation, Aarathy Sampathy, President and Chief Executive, Siva Sivani Group of Institution, in the presence of dignitaries, faculty members of SSIM, and members of the group institutions today, November 4, Saturday in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Apart from the graduating students, the event was attended by a galaxy of industry professionals and heads of various reputed organisations of the state. The event was indeed a special moment as an alumnus of the Siva Sivani Group, the chief guest of Snatak 2023 – S Niranjan Reddy, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) presented the Convocation Speech for the passing out batch.

Commencing the convocation ceremony, the chief guest of the event S Niranjan Reddy, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and a proud alumnus of Siva Sivani Public School congratulated all the graduates and remarked that it is essential to build a meaningful life rather than a successful life. He recalled his past memories of studying at Siva Sivani School. He said that students should develop in all fields since the country is in the hands of the youth and they can achieve anything if they put their heart and soul into it. The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow and the stories that they tell, the messages that they convey, and the values that they uphold can reshape this world.

The guest of honour for the event was Arun Kumar Bhatia, Faculty (General Insurance), Insurance Institute of India. He congratulated the students and advised them to focus on continuously developing themselves and staying ahead of the curve. He mentioned that technology has been posing new challenges for everyone such as the use and demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) is growing and expertise in concepts like machine learning (ML) and data analytics is becoming mandatory.

Companies are investing in AI to enhance efficiency, effective decision-making, and enhancing value-driven customer experiences. He stressed the fact that FinTech companies are revolutionising the financial industry providing huge career opportunities in payment processing, digital banking, blockchain, and financial analytics.

Aarathi Sampathy, President and Chief Executive, Siva Sivani Group of Institutions presided over the convocation function and also administered the convocation oath for the graduating students. In her Presidential address, she congratulated the graduating batch and emphasised that they should go out with flying colours in their career and live an accomplished life. She emphasised that ‘action’ is the foundation of success.