A government high school in Khatkar Kalan in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district has been renamed as Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Government High School, said Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday, November 3.

The Punjab government has decided to name government schools in the state after freedom fighters and martyred soldiers to honour their sacrifices and make future generations aware of such personalities, an official statement said.

In the third phase, Bains said 31 more government schools have been renamed this year, reported PTI.

Khatkar Kalan was a freedom fighter from Bhagat Singh's ancestral village.

Similarly, the Government Elementary School in Dariya Musa, Amritsar district has been renamed Shaheed Surjit Singh Government Elementary School, and Government Middle School in Goniana Kalan, Bathinda district has been renamed Freedom Fighter Narain Singh Government Middle School.

Government Middle School in Bagha, Bathinda district has been renamed as Shaheed Sepoy Sewak Singh Government High School, PTI added.

Other schools that have been renamed fall in Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Mansa, Muktsar, Pathankot, Tarn Taran, Barnala and Sangrur districts.

Bains said that apart from this, the decision has also been taken to rename the caste-based government schools. The process of renaming such schools after famous personalities of villages/cities/towns is underway.

The minister also urged the people that if they are desirous to rename the school of their area after a renowned person, they can coordinate with the Education Department, reports added.