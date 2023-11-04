Another case of student suicide came forward on Friday when a 13-year-old boy died by suicide after his parents advised him to go to school in KR Nagar, Mysuru.

Uday, a student studying in Class VII and resident of Meenakshipura Layout took the extreme step on Friday, November 3, the police informed The New Indian Express.

The incident happened when Uday told his parents that he would not go to school. But the parents have advised him not to miss the classes. However, after his parents left the house for work, Uday hung himself from the ceiling with the Karate belt. When Uday's father Guru returned home, he found him hanging.

The KR Nagar Police has registered a case and further investigation is currently underway.

The tragic incident has come as the second case of student suicide in Karnataka in just two days. On Thursday, November 2, a first-year student from the Electronics and Communication Department of Rajeev Institute of Technology, Hassan, Karnataka, died by suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the college building.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666