Under the patronage of Prof M Krishnan, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) hosted a special lecture as part of the Amrit Kaal Vimarsh - Viksit Bharath @ 2047. The event was marked by a special discourse on the monumental achievements of India of landing on the Moon during the Chandrayaan 3 mission.

Dr L Srinivasan, Scientist from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), delivered an enlightening presentation on Chandrayaan 3 - India on Moon as a pivotal part of the Development Dialogue in higher education campuses across India. Dr Srinivasan shared profound insights into ISRO's remarkable journey, emphasising its incredible growth over the years. He elaborated on significant milestones such as Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, Gaganyaan, and the Aditya L1 Mission, showcasing India's prowess in space exploration.

The event witnessed an engaging interactive session between Dr L Srinivasan and the enthusiastic students of CUTN. Motivating the students, Dr Srinivasan urged them to aspire, work diligently towards their ambitions, and bravely overcome hurdles, emphasising that the collective aim is the advancement and development of our country India.

Prof R Thirumurugan, the Registrar, delivered the inaugural address, highlighted the extraordinary strides India continues to make across various domains and commended the dedication and passion exhibited by today's youth, recognising their commitment to contributing to the nation's growth.

The event was attended by CUTN statutory officers CA GR Giridharan, Finance Officer, Prof S Nagarajan, Controller of Examination, and Dr R Parameshwaran, Librarian. Senior faculty members Prof Sulochana Shekhar, Prof Mohan Das, Prof Narayan Raju, and Prof Dinakar, also attended the special lecture.