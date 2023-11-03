After an Indian Student was stabbed in the United States, the US has expressed regret over the attack, ANI reported. Indian student Varun Raj Pucha, who was stabbed at a gym in Indiana, is in a critical condition after being attacked in Indiana.



The US State Department has also wished full recovery to Varun and said that it defers to local law enforcement for any questions about this ongoing case.



"We are deeply disturbed by reports of a brutal attack against Indian graduate student Varun Raj Pucha. We wish him a full recovery from his injuries. We defer to local law enforcement for any questions about this ongoing case," a US State Department spokesperson told ANI.



Varun Raj Pucha, an Indian student, and a native of Telangana was stabbed in the head at a gym in Indiana and is currently on life support at a hospital.



The accused, identified as Jordan Andrade (24) who attacked Varun, was arrested by the police and further investigation is underway. The reason for the attack is not known yet.



The victim's father P Ram Murthy, a teacher in Telangana's Khammam, on Wednesday, told PTI, "We got information from my son's roommate that he (my son) has been attacked by one person and that he has been admitted to a hospital and that his condition is critical".