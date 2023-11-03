The correction window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 will be closed today, Friday, November 3, by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates who want to make changes to the application form can do it through the official website of UGC NET at the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The correction window was opened on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Interested candidates who want to make changes to the application form can do it by following the steps given below:

1) Login to the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

2) Click on UGC NET December 2023 registration link

3) Enter the required details and click submit. Your application form will be displayed

4) Make the necessary changes in the application changes

5) Click submit and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference

The NTA will share the exam city details in the last week of November 2023 as per the schedule. The admit card will be released in the first week of December 2023.

The written examination will be conducted from December 6 to December 22, 2023 and the results are expected to be released by the NTA on January 10, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.