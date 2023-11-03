The signature campaign against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination has received support from the Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu.

The campaign was held today, November 3, at the TN Congress Headquarters at Mount Road in Chennai in the presence of TN Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, reported ANI.

Last month, in October, Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) launched a signature campaign against the NEET examination for admission into medical and dental colleges and invited arch-rival AIADMK to participate in the protest and support the cause.

Speaking to the media at the signature campaign, DMK Youth Wing Chief, Udhyanidhi Stalin, said, "Youth wing, medical wing and the students wing of DMK started this NEET ban campaign 10 days back and our target was getting 50 lakh signatures in 50 days."

"We have crossed almost three lakh signatures in the online campaign and have crossed almost ten lakh signatures in this postcard campaign, so today we have requested Congress leaders, and they have signed this campaign. I would also like to request that the public take part in this campaign," Stalin was quoted in ANI report.

The signature camp, which is conducted by the youth, students, and medical wings of the DMK both online and offline across Tamil Nadu, aims to reach out to over 50 lakh people and will submit the petitions to President Droupadi Murmu.

The state government passed legislation in 2021 seeking exemption from NEET but it was returned to the Assembly in 2022. The bill was re-enacted and sent back to Governor RN Ravi who referred it to the President of India.

Tamil Nadu believes NEET discriminates against students from rural areas who are forced to compete with those from urban areas.