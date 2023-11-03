Panav Jain, a BTech student in the Textile Department at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, took his own life on October 31.

Data from the Education Ministry throws up some gut-wrenching facts. Sample this: From 2018 till July 2023, 39 students have died by suicide at various IITs alone.

Below is a list of students who have tragically taken their own lives at IITs this year:



February 12 - Darshan Solanki, a first-year BTech student at IIT Bombay, studying chemical engineering. His Dalit background added another layer of significance to this tragedy.



March 14 - V Vaipu Pushpak Sree sai, a third-year BTech student in Electrical Engineering at IIT Madras, was found dead in his hostel room.



March 31 - Sachin Kumar Jain, a PhD scholar at IIT Madras in the Mechanical Engineering department.



April 22 - Kedar Suresh, a 20-year-old BTech student from the Department of Chemical Engineering at IIT Madras, took his own life in his hostel room on campus.



July 9 - Ayush Ashna, a 20-year-old BTech student at IIT Delhi, hanged himself in his hostel room.



July 25 - Karthik, a 21-year-old second-year BTech student from IIT Hyderabad, had been missing since July 17 and was found dead at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam.



August 7 - Mamita Naik, a 23-year-old pursuing an M.Tech in Civil Engineering at IIT Hyderabad, reportedly took her own life in her hostel room in one of the institute's 16 hostel blocks.



September 1 - Anil Kumar, a 21-year-old final year BTech student in Mathematics and Computing Department at IIT Delhi, was found hanging in his hostel room.



October 8 - A third-year BTech student from the Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department at IIT Madras was found dead by the railway tracks along the Andhra Pradesh border. According to students, police allegedly recovered a suicide note later.



October 19 - K Kiran Chandra, a fourth-year student in the Electrical Engineering Department at IIT Kharagpur, was found hanging in his hostel room.