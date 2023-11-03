The security has been stepped up at Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi (IIT-BHU) and a police officer has been shifted to the police lines for dereliction of duty, a day after a student was allegedly molested and stripped near her hostel, triggering a protest by hundreds of students, a report by PTI stated.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bhelupur, Praveen Kumar Singh confirmed that Station House Officer (SHO) of Lanka police station Ashwini Pandey has been sent to the lines for dereliction of duty.



"A meeting was held with the Banaras Hindu University officials and it was decided to deploy constables at certain places across the campus to stop entry of the outsiders and prevent recurrence of any untoward incident.Besides at the four main gates of the university, constables will also be deployed at some other spots across the campus," Singh said.



Meanwhile, arrests have been reported in the case till Friday afternoon.



Police have formed several teams to identify and arrest those accused of molesting the university student. Police teams are scouring CCTV footage of cameras inside the campus and nearby areas, and are also using mobile surveillance to track the attackers, added PTI.



The alleged molestation had occurred on Wednesday, November 1, night. According to a complaint lodged by the woman, she went out of her hostel with a friend when three men on a motorcycle forcibly took her to a corner and gagged her after separating her from her friend near Karman Baba Temple. The accused then stripped the woman, made a video of her and clicked photos.