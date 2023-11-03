A first-year student from the Electronics and Communication Department of Rajeev Institute of Technology, Hassan, Karnataka, died by suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the college building. This happened on Thursday, November 3, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The 19-year-old student Manya HG was summoned by the college principal over an alleged complaint of malpractice in the examination. This complaint was raised by the invigilator. Sources informed The New Indian Express that she decided to take the extreme step when an attender came to her classroom and informed her that she has been summoned by the principal.

The extension police paid a visit to the college and a case has been registered after a complaint was received from her parents. The statement of the principal was also taken in this regard.

Manya HG is the daughter of a farmer Gopal from Honna Shettihalli of Channarayapatna taluk.

It may be recalled that recently, Surya Achar, a student of PES University, Bengaluru, died by suicide by jumping from the building. Also, Aditya Prabhu from the same university decided to take the extreme step after being accused of malpractice.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666.