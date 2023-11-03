The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will organise a condolence meeting today, Friday, November 3, for Panav Jain, a 23-year-old BTech student who died by suicide on Tuesday, October 31.

An email sent by the institute addressed to all students, faculty and staff members, read, "A condolence meeting will be held as per the following schedule to mourn the sad and untimely demise of Shri Panav Jain (2020TT11145), a student of B.Tech. in the Department of Textile Technology who breathed his last on 31.10.2023."

The email was sent on Thursday, November 2, around 7 pm. The meeting will be held at the seminar hall in IIT Delhi at 3:30 pm today, Friday, November 3.

The 23-year-old student died by suicide at his home in Southwest Delhi’s Shahdara on Tuesday. This is the third such case at the premier institute this year. Recent reports have also revealed that the deceased was suffering from stress and depression for the past few months and was also undergoing treatment for depression.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666