After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share the success of his radio show Mann Ki Baat citing a study by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore and the State Bank of India, an RTI response from IIM Bangalore has suggested that it has not commissioned any such study.

As per a tweet shared by Prof Deepak Malghan from IIM Bangalore on Thursday, November 2, “An RTI response from IIM Bangalore suggests that it is unaware of such a study being commissioned by the institute.”

On October 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official Twitter handle tweeted. “Today, as #MannKiBaat completes 9 years, here is an interesting study by @TheOfficialSBI and @iimb_official which highlights some of the themes covered and their societal impact. It is amazing how we have celebrated several life journeys and collective efforts through this medium.”

The research work has analysed the impact of 105 episodes of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat in the last nine years. The study mentions that the Average Covid Panic Index 2020-22 was one of the lowest in India with continuous positive communication through Mann Ki Baat. Moreover, it mentions that the sales and popularity of Khadi have also gone up since it was mentioned on the radio show.

However, as per the RTI response shared by IIMB’s Prof Deepak Malghan on Twitter, IIM Bangalore doesn’t have any information on record about the said study.