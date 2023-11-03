The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has entered into a partnership with HCLTech to bridge the skills gap, particularly in the tech and engineering sectors.

Under this collaboration, both the organisations will work together to promote the adoption of technology among learners from diverse backgrounds and explore new global markets and business opportunities, a press release stated.

“This strategic partnership will enable NSDC and HCLTech to jointly transform the assessment landscape and digital learning by introducing digital assessments in tech and non-tech-based courses (B2B & B2C). There is also scope for collaborating on the creation of new products and programme to enhance talent with flexibility and scale. Additionally, to ensure that every Indian has access to quality training, the focus will be on enhancing the impact of learning by jointly developing and offering industry-relevant resources and tools,” read the press release.

Praising this initiative, Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC, said, “Both organisations will jointly develop an assessment platform where students and working professionals can get themselves assessed and certified for skills in demand. This is a significant step towards moving from qualification-based hiring to skill-based hiring. Both parties will also collaborate to offer reskilling, upskilling online courses to prepare for opportunities in a dynamic job market.”