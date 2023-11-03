All government and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for two days due to worsening air quality in the national capital, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, November 2.



CM Arvind Kejriwal took to social media platform X (earlier Twitter) announcing, “In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days".



Meanwhile, amid the rising pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Gurugram District Magistrate has also issued an order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1973 to combat air pollution in Gurugram.



As the air quality in the National Capital has continued to remain in the 'very poor' category since Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on November 2. The decision was taken in the meeting of the sub-committee under the GRAP.



According to an official release by the CAQM, the Delhi government has imposed a ban on construction activities in the entire National Capital Region. The government will also intensify the frequency of mechanised sweeping of roads and ensure daily water-sprinkling along with dust suppressants, added the official statement.