The registrations for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 will end today, November 3. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) will close the registration process today and those who are aspiring to appear for the exam can apply by visiting the official website.

Steps to register for CLAT 2024:

1. Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in



2. On the home page, click on CLAT 2024 registration link

3. Register by entering the required details

4. Fill the application form

5. Pay the application fee

6. Click on submit

7. Download for future reference

The application fee for General/OBC(Other Backward Class)/PWD(Person with Disabilities)/NRI(Non-Resident of India) candidates is Rs 4,000 and the application fee for SC(Scheduled Caste)/ST(Scheduled Tribe)/BPL (Below Poverty Line) category candidates is Rs 3,500. To recall, the registration process was started on July 1, 2023.

CLAT exam

The CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) in India. The examination will be conducted on December 3, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Additionally, this centralised national-level government entrance test score is accepted by most self-financed and private law schools in India for admissions to the law.