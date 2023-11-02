Highlighting the growing urgency of environmental concerns, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Dr M Jagadesh Kumar unveiled the latest edition of the book Environmental Studies: From Crisis to Cure, published by Oxford University Press India. Authored by Prof R Rajagopalan, a former professor at IIT Madras, the book is a bestseller and is widely regarded as a fundamental resource for environmental studies.

The book, currently in its fourth edition, fully covers the UGC Guidelines and Curriculum Framework for Environment Education 2023, developed under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and seeks to reshape how students discern and engage with the environment.

At the book launch event in Delhi, Dr Kumar reaffirmed the UGC's commitment to addressing the mounting urgency of environmental concerns, underlining the pressing need for immediate attention and concerted collaborative efforts. He highlighted UGC's proactive initiative to seamlessly integrate environmental education and sustainable practices into higher education curricula across the nation.

Dr Kumar underscored the importance of empowering the younger generation, urging them to assume the mantle of environmental stewardship with responsibility and dedication. The book, meticulously aligned with the course objectives, serves as a catalyst, nurturing not only environmental awareness but also fostering a heightened sensitivity toward conservation and sustainable development practices among the readers.