In Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu, a camera tower set up by the forest department fell on a 21-year-old engineering student, who was returning home from college, which led to his death, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

R Dineshkumar, the deceased, was from Perumal Koil Street in Mamandur village. The police informed that the youngster was a fourth-year engineering student.

The police informed that in the evening, when Dineshkumar was heading home from college, it began to rain very heavily and strong gusts of wind began to blow. The student, to shield himself, stood under the 35-foot-camera tower on the Vengal-Seethanjeri road in the Kalpattu bus stand.

"At around 4.30 pm, the wind picked up and the camera tower collapsed and fell on him," said the police. Passersby rescued Dineshkumar and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

After an investigation, Vengal police said the tower was erected by the forest department six years ago. "The forest near the village contains a large number of red sandalwood trees and the camera mounted atop the tower keeps a watch on the thieves," added the police, as per a report in The New Indian Express.