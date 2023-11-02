The principal of the social welfare girls school in Pedda Ekalara village of Madnoor Mandal in Kamareddy district in Telangana has been asked by the State Social Welfare Girls Residential School Society to provide a comprehensive report regarding the suicide of D Vasudha, a first-year intermediate student, which occurred at the school's hostel on Tuesday, October 31.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, the society has also requested the staff to share their accounts related to the incident.

The school's vice principal, S Francis, said that this was the first time he encountered such an incident in his 30 years of experience. According to Francis, Vasudha had completed her education up to Class X in Telugu medium. She joined intermediate first-year (Class XI) and commenced her studies at the school on August 29. Subsequently, she took a break and returned home. After the Dasara holidays, she arrived at the school on Tuesday at 6:.0 pm accompanied by her mother.

The staff had noticed that Vasudha was reluctant to stay at the school. An argument ensued between Vasudha and her mother. Eventually, her mother left the school premises. Shortly afterwards, Vasudha left for the dormitory and later attended the evening study hours from 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm. Following this, she returned to the dormitory, added The New Indian Express.

The next morning, she participated in a physical exercise class, completed her morning routine, and attended the prayer session. Subsequently, she complained of a headache and returned to the hostel. At this time, the dormitory was open for cleaning purposes. Vasudha went into the dormitory, locked the doors from inside, and took her own life.

Francis opined that Vasudha was reluctant to continue her studies in an English medium school. He said that normally, Telugu medium students are assured that they need not worry about their studies as the syllabus is easily understood

Moreover, Francis also mentioned that higher authorities have initiated a departmental inquiry and are taking measures to prevent such incidents in the future. However, Vasudha’s parents have alleged that the school staff is accountable for their daughter's demise.