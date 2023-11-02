Recently, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) exempted final-year students, referred to as the R18 batch, from the credit-based detention system. Announcing this on X (formerly known as Twitter), the handle @examupdt, known for promptly updating one and all regarding information related to the varsity, posted to confirm the same.

The X handle stated that BTech and BPharmacy students will be promoted from III year II semester to IV year I semester without the condition of credit requirement for the academic year 2023-24 only.

What is a credit-based system?

Credit-based detention at JNTUH requires students to earn a minimum number of credits to be promoted to the next year. Appreciating this move, in a conversation with EdexLive, Shahazan Khan, who runs the X handle @examupdt, said, "This will ease the student's tension to earn credit scores to meet the requirement to get promoted to next year."

Further, simplifying what is credit score detention for the readers, Shahazan said, "Every subject will have a credit score. For instance, practical labs have two credit points while theoretical subjects have three credit points. Altogether, for a final-year student to get promoted, they should have a credit score between 70-80." Further, "Last year the detention percentage was reduced from 50% to 25%," he recalled.

Speaking to EdexLive, Shahanaz said that around 6,000 to 7,000 students will benefit from this exemption. Additionally, he said those who had concerns about not meeting the requirement to get promoted will now be allowed to appear for the final semester examinations.

"There was an exemption in the last two years as well due to COVID-19, the pandemic resulting in on and off online classes followed by offline classes," he said, therefore, asking students to earn credit scores would have not been a sensible option, he added.

Another request

Highlighting the concern of the third-year students of the R22 batch, Shahanaz Khan says they should be exempted too as, "This exemption will reduce their tension of scoring credit points too and they can focus on final exams without this concern to score points."

He also said that the third-year detention students list has been sent to the concerned colleges.