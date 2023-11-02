The body of 16-year-old Narayana College student, Vaibhav, who died by suicide, was handed over to his parents after a postmortem examination was conducted at the Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, November 1, a report by The New Indian Express stated.

The deceased’s parents had initially resisted giving his body for the autopsy and had attempted to protest against the college management. However, the police reportedly prevented it citing enforcement of the Moral Code of Conduct (MCC).

It may be recalled that M Vaibhav died by hanging himself at his residence on October 31 and he was pursuing his intermediate first year at Narayana Junior College, Chaitanyapuri in Hyderabad. He allegedly took the extreme step because of pressure being exerted on him to secure good marks, TNIE added.

As reported earlier, the 16-year-old died by hanging himself at his residence on Tuesday morning, October 31 around 6.30 am and the institute was informed around 7.30 in the morning, as shared by the Dean of Narayana Junior College in Chaitanyapuri, M Radhakrishna. A police investigation is currently underway.



Meerpet police had registered a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) and have recorded a statement from Vaibhav’s father. Police said that they would question the college’s principal and vice-principal and record their statements too.