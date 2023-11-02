The registration process for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024 has started and the application form has been made live on the official website, as announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, Thursday, November 2.

Interested candidates can apply via the link jeemain.nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the online application form is November 30, as notified by the NTA.

The JEE Main exam comprises two papers. Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Paper 2 is conducted for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses.

JEE (Main) - 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages, that is, English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

For the academic session 2024-25, the JEE (Main) – 2024 will be conducted in two Sessions, that is, Session 1 (January 2024) and Session 2 (April 2024). A candidate has the option to apply for one session or for both sessions (Session 1 and Session 2 of 2024) together and pay the exam fee accordingly.

For further information on the papers, scheme, timing, and eligibility, candidates can check the Information Bulletin of JEE (Main)–2024 available on the official website.